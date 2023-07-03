Home page World

New laws in Italy, Spain and Croatia: holiday countries are fighting back against the sometimes unsightly side effects of tourism. With some strange rules.

Kassel – The corona pandemic is over and people have been traveling again ever since. Holidays in distant countries are more popular than ever. Well-known travel destinations are literally overrun by tourists. However, where there is lucrative income for locals, there are also challenges associated with the high number of travelers. For this reason, numerous cities, municipalities and countries have established specific regulations and measures for their visitors to keep mass tourism at bay. These regulations are valid in Spain, Italy and Croatia.

Rules for vacationers in Spain: Mallorca is particularly attractive

Mallorca is often the first thought for those thinking of a holiday in Spain. Every year about five million people from Germany travel to the island, writes the portal hotelier.de. The total turnover in the tourism sector in Mallorca amounts to around 12 billion euros a year.

In Mallorca, the locals are particularly struggling with the effects of mass tourism. For this reason, holidaymakers on the island are threatened with a general ban on alcohol on public roads in the near future. The initiative for this measure comes from a coalition of gastronomy, hotel and tourism associations. According to Juan Ferrer, the initiative’s president, the behavior of the so-called “booze tourists” is no longer acceptable and poses a threat to tourism in Mallorca.

Mallorca adopts strict rules on Ballermann

The Mallorcan government has already passed an extensive package of new regulations for holidaymakers and restaurateurs. This also includes new restrictions for party locations at Ballermann. People under the age of 18 are no longer allowed to go to clubs and discos. In addition, access controls are to be tightened in general. And guests who attract negative attention are now threatened with being banned from the house more quickly. After the end of the corona pandemic, the government in Mallorca decided to ban so-called alcohol flat rates in all-inclusive hotels. In addition, there is already a smoking ban on the island’s beaches.

Italian places fear the collapse of tourism – that’s why these rules apply

Italy has also introduced regulations and laws for tourists in recent years, and more are to follow in the future. Italian communities have increasingly warned of the collapse of tourism and called for new laws. Recently, for example, several Italian holiday regions have banned chewing gum and drinking beer on the beach. It is already forbidden to take shells, stones or sand from nature. There is also a strict smoking ban on Italian Mediterranean beaches.

It is important that tourists also respect the country’s landmarks. A tourist who carved his girlfriend’s name into the Colosseum in Rome faces fines of up to €20,000 and a possible prison sentence of up to five years. In 2014, a holidaymaker was fined €20,000 and given a four-year suspended sentence for painting on the walls of the famous amphitheatre.

New laws for drivers: Italy tightens traffic rules during the holiday season

Anyone who drives a car in Italy should be aware of the traffic rules. It is even forbidden to hang your arm out of the window while driving. There is a law that says both hands must be on the wheel. In addition, in the middle of the holiday season, Italy has drastically tightened traffic rules for motorists. Persons who are under the influence of drugs such as alcohol now face a driver’s license suspension of up to 30 years.

On the holiday islands of Lampedusa and Linosa, tourists are completely prohibited from using cars. In addition, e-scooters will have to be driven with a protective helmet in the future and will soon need a license plate. A curious rule in one region also states that it is forbidden to kiss in the car.

Holiday regions in Croatia pass laws for tourists

In recent years, Croatia has become increasingly popular with German tourists. The TV series “Game of Thrones” also had a possible involvement in it, which contributed to the fact that the coastal city of Dubrovnik became world-famous and a real tourist magnet. However, the locals are struggling with the effects of mass tourism and therefore the government is planning to build a suitable tourism infrastructure, which also includes specific rules and laws for vacationers.

Suitcases are already forbidden in the old town of Dubrovnik. In the near future, suitcases will be completely banned in public, as they cause noise pollution. In addition, restaurateurs should be held responsible if their guests are too loud. In the worst case, this can lead to the permanent closure of the company by the authorities.

Split is struggling with problems similar to those in Mallorca: ban on drinking in Croatia too

The city of Split has also recently introduced new rules for tourists. However, these changes are said not to be due to mass tourism, but rather a desire to “change the profile” of the city, as announced by the government. Similar to Mallorca, the population wants to move away from so-called “booze tourism” and promote quality tourism instead. Urinating, drinking alcohol and sleeping in public are therefore prohibited in the old town.

Bathing in fountains and climbing monuments and landmarks are also prohibited by law and are punishable by law. Wearing bathing suits outside of the beaches is also not allowed. People who are caught not disposing of their rubbish properly also face severe fines.

New rules for vacationers also in Bali

The popular holiday paradise of Bali has also introduced new rules against mass tourism. Upon arrival on the Indonesian island, holidaymakers will now receive instructions on the applicable rules in their own language. Regulations on holy sites have been tightened, and wearing bathing suits and obnoxious clothing is banned in public outside of beaches.

