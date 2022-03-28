In addition to the defeat on the lawn of Barbera, which cost a historic humiliation, Italy had to deal with another controversy these days. A video posted on social media by one of the stadium’s cleaning team workers showed the appalling conditions in which Mancini’s players and coaching staff left his locker room. Papers, food scraps, garbage in every corner, even cigarettes in the bathrooms. The ‘Corriere della Sera’ defined what happened as another “azzurra shame”, attacking the players very harshly: “To ask that in the disgrace and shame of Palermo they not do this disgust, perhaps, is rhetoric. However, when they went to the bathroom to pee, they could at least have aimed the toilet well.”.

The newspaper gave another objective to the Nazionale for the next World Cup, a competition that they will miss for 12 years: “Education comes a few centimeters before style, and the Azzurri lacked both. Waiting for the next World Cup, they have four years to learn…”

Bonucci apologizes to Palermo for how they left the locker room after the defeat

Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci apologized to Palermo, an Italian Serie B team, on Monday for the state in which they left the changing rooms of their stadium, Renzo Barbera, after the defeat against North Macedonia (0-1) that meant staying out of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“We apologize for the way we left the locker room at the Palermo stadium, we will certainly be more careful next time. We were very disappointed and did not pay attention to these details, but they make a difference,” he declared at the previous press conference. to the friendly against Turkey next Tuesday (20.45, GMT -1).

“In the next matches we will ask for more cleaning material to manage and dispose of the garbage. We apologize for how we have done it,” added the Juventus player.