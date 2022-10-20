Genoa – Challenge to Ferraris in the Italian Cup with Ascoli for Sampdoria. Stankovic, also in view of the upcoming championship match (scheduled for Monday in Cremona), will give space to a large turnover trying to rest as many titles as possible.

In the list of 22 called up the injured Colley and Bereszynski are missing who are not at their best and will rest for the match against Cremonese. Chance in goal for the second goalkeeper Contini, on the defensive right wing green light for Conti while on the opposite side space for Murru: as central couple Amione and Ferrari.

It is more difficult to decipher the midfield with Sabiri who could return to the control room alongside Verre while Quagliarella and Pussetto are candidates for a shirt in attack.

The Coppa Italia match will therefore be a showcase for those who have played less with the aim of reaching the second round where the winner will find Fiorentina.