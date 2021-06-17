Italians could soon get rid of having to wear the mask outdoors. Like other European countries, the Government of Mario Draghi is also studying ending the obligation to cover the nose and the mouth when not in a closed space. The measure could take effect in early or mid-July, according to local media, although the reality is that many people already wear their masks down when they are on the street without the police intervening. The fall in the number of infections and the good progress of the vaccination campaign, with more than 43.5 million doses supplied, encourage the Executive of Rome to continue lifting restrictions.

«Long ago I said that when we had half the population vaccinatedwe could put the mask in our pockets when we were outdoors. Well, that moment has come. It would be opportune to end the obligation from the beginning of July, “said Pierpaolo Sileri, Deputy Minister of Health. In the same vein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio, acknowledged that “the objective of the Government was close” to free Italians from wearing a mask outdoors during the summer. Di Maio justified the imminent decision for the good progress of the pandemic: Fewer than 500 patients remain in the ICUs of the hospitals, while there were more than 3,000 just two months ago.

Also Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, one of the parties of the Government coalition, said this Thursday after meeting with Draghi that the time had come to remove the mask when not in closed spaces. «Let us free the Italians from this symbol that was useful in the emergency phase, but is no longer useful. I hope that the decision comes tomorrow, “he said.