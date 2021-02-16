The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in Italy reached 2.73 million by 7:30 in the morning, Tuesday, Milan time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of America and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths in Italy as a result of the “Covid 19-” disease caused by the virus has reached 93,835 so far.

According to the data, 2.24 million infected people have recovered from the disease so far.

And Italy announced the registration of the first case of the virus in the country about 54 weeks ago.