The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in Italy reached 2.64 million cases, as of 7:30 am today, Monday, Milan time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths in the country as a result of infection with the Coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 disease, in the country reached 91,273.

According to the data, 2.12 million infected people have recovered from the disease so far.

And Italy announced the registration of the first case of the virus in the country about 53 weeks ago.