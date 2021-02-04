The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in Italy reached 2.58 million cases as of 7:30 am today, Thursday, Milan time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of America and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths due to infection with the Coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 disease in the country, reached 89 thousand and 820 cases, and the data indicated that 2.06 million people had recovered from the disease.

And Italy announced the registration of the first case of the virus in the country about 52 weeks ago.