Although this leftist party is considered marginal in the Italian political scene, the publication of this list on its website sparked widespread reactions and attracted extensive coverage in the local media.

The list, titled “Zionist Organizations and Agents in Italy,” contains more than 150 names classified into different sections, in the sectors of finance, industry, trade, real estate, investment, culture, journalism, technology, and others.

The list includes prominent figures, such as former Italian Ambassador to Israel Luigi Mattiolo, former president of the Jewish Community of Rome Riccardo Pacifici, former journalist and current politician Esther Meili, president of the Jewish Community of Italy Noemi De Segni, chief rabbi of the Jewish Community of Rome Riccardo De Segni, and a number of other Jewish rabbis and journalists.

Italy’s New Communist Party defended the list, saying it was created in response to what it called a “smear campaign” against Chef Rubio, a prominent figure who has made headlines since the Hamas attack on October 7 for his pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel statements.

An Italian court recently ordered Chef Rubio, whose real name is Gabriele Rubini, to remove posts on social media platforms deemed incitement against Jews and Israel, and to pay a large fine for any post that was not deleted.

The publication of the list was met with condemnation in Italian political circles, with the ruling right-wing nationalist Brothers of Italy party calling on left-wing parties to condemn the act, and the centre-left Democratic Party calling for a parliamentary investigation.

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano expressed his solidarity with the Jewish community and those whose names appeared on the list.

The President of the Italian Senate, Ignazio La Russa, a right-wing nationalist, also considered it “very worrying that the Communist Party publishes on its website a list of the names of politicians, journalists and businessmen who support Israel.

Rome’s Jewish community also condemned the list, saying it was “another worrying sign of the resurgence of anti-Semitism.”