Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Split

The Italian government is alarmed after the deadly bear attack – now the environment minister believes that female bears can be sterilized.

Caldes – About 10 days after a 26-year-old jogger was killed by a bear in northern Italy, problem bear Gaia was captured and has been in an Italian animal sanctuary ever since. According to dpa information, regional president Maurizio Fugatti then ordered the animal to be killed – 70 other bears are also about to be shot. From Enpa, legambience and other Italian animal and environmental protection organizations have been criticized for this. They were able to bring themselves to a crisis meeting with Italian politicians. At the meeting, which took place on April 26, sterilization of female bears was discussed, among other things.

That’s why Italy is considering sterilization for female bears

It is a tragic event of the century that is currently occupying Italy and the whole world. A bear has killed a human in Italy for the first time in 150 years, the environmental organization has confirmed legambience. But even before that, there had been dangerous incidents with bears in northern Italy – most recently, in 2020, a police officer was attacked by a bear. This results in the following challenges for politics:

Keeping the population safe: Deadly bear attacks could repeat themselves in the future

Consider animal rights: Animal rights activists protest against shooting of bears

Curb overpopulation: Surplus of about 60 wild bears in the province of Trentino

In order to get the population under control, there are other options besides killing bears, affirm animal rights activists and environment minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. According to the Austria Press Agency (apa), Fratin spoke out in favor of sterilizing female bears. This would enable birth control without culling and also prevent the aggressive behavior of female bears with cubs, the minister said. The world’s largest animal rights organization peta argued similarly a few months ago when it was decided that the offspring of a wolf-dog mating in Bavaria must be shot.

Besides the sterilization consideration: This also follows the deadly bear attack

Provincial President Maurizio Fugatti has been loud about protecting the population papa reason for having signed a new regulation to kill the problem bear. Animal rights activists protest against lethal injections for bears. In addition to sterilization, other alternative measures are being negotiated – including the distribution of the predators over several Alpine regions, according to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

The Italian Minister of the Environment calls for sterilization instead of shooting after deadly bear attack in Italy. (symbol photo) © Imago/Guenter Hofer

The newspaper reports that the redistribution was also discussed during the exchange between politicians and animal rights activists. The creation of wild animal corridors and possible destinations for the bears were discussed. The focus is on Veneto in particular, to take in some of the 120 bears living in Trentino. However, the President of Veneto, Luca Zaia, is currently ruling this out.

‘A good first meeting’: Animal rights group thinks first meeting after deadly bear attack is important step

In a separate press release, the environmental protection association expresses itself legambience satisfied with the first meeting with politicians, which “is also open to associations and other realities to discuss bear management and coexistence with humans”. decision on convening this round had followed the appeal of the association. The sterilization and redistribution of female bears could be discussed more frequently in a similar group in the future (Felina Wellner)