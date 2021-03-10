Robinho with the Brazilian team, in a file photo.

The Italian Justice has made public this Tuesday the sentence confirming the sentence to nine years in prison to the Brazilian player Robinho, 37, for a crime of gang rape committed in a Milan nightclub in 2013, when he was playing in the Milan.

The Milan Court of Appeal, which sentenced the footballer last December, considers that he acted with “special contempt for the victim, who was brutally humiliated,” according to the judges in the case, who have analyzed the messages sent by the athlete to the victim.

In addition to Robinho, his friend Ricardo Falco was also sentenced to the same nine years for participating in the gang rape. In addition to them, several people who were not identified by the Italian justice sexually abused a young Albanian woman in the Sio Café nightclub in Milan, on January 22, 2013. The court emphasizes that the victim had no opportunity for defense and assures that the player tried to confuse the agents who were in charge of the case “by offering the investigators a false and previously agreed version of the events.”

At the time of the events, the forward was in the third of the four seasons he did with the Milan jersey, and he was still a frequent presence in the calls of the Brazilian team. From Italy he went to Santos, a club of which he is an idol, went through Chinese football and returned to play for Atlético-MG. He was in Belo Horizonte when, in November 2017, he was convicted for the first time by the Italian justice in the case of gang rape. From then on, protests from Atlético-MG fans began to be frequent due to the termination of the contract with the player. He played for several seasons at Real Madrid and also at Manchester City.

Robinho’s defense still has 45 days to present an appeal to the third instance of the Italian Justice, the Court of Cassation. At the time of his first conviction, in 2017, Italy said it would not request the player’s extradition until all instances were exhausted. Currently, the forward is without a club.

