Banker Mario Draghi and his government says “Technical” were sworn in on Saturday. This temporarily closes the political crisis that began in mid-January by the departure of the majority of Italia Viva (IV), Matteo Renzi’s party. This grand coalition executive is unprecedented in Italy. The left-wing socialists of Free and Equals, the social-liberals of the Democratic Party, the demagogues of the 5-Star Movement are participating alongside the Berlusconians of Forza Italia and – this is unprecedented – of the extreme right of the League.

The Draghi government will have to face the health crisis and obtain from Brussels the 209 billion euros of the European recovery fund, allocated to the Bel Paese. The League obtains three ministries, including one for Giancarlo Giorgetti, architect of a refocusing of this party, the country’s first in the polls.

Salvini in favor of the recovery plan

With Matteo Salvini he intends to confirm the League as the first force of a right-wing coalition in the event of legislative elections. Salvini seeks to transform the League into a big party of the Italian right. He says he is in favor of the recovery fund – against which his party voted in the European Parliament! And, to participate in Draghi’s grand coalition, he initiated a change of tone on migration issues, believing that it was now sufficient to copy in Italy the reception policy in force in France and Germany.

The only right-wing party that will remain in the opposition will be Brothers of Italy, a party heir to the neofascists of the Italian Social Movement, credited with 16.5% of voting intentions.