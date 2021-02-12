Italy emerges stronger from the political crisis that began a month ago when Matteo Renzi’s small centrist party left the government coalition, led by former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Despite the political chaos of recent weeks and the uncertainty generated in the midst of the pandemic, the country now has a great alliance to support the new Executive, made up of all parties except the far-right Brothers of Italy, and a prime minister with great experience and international prestige, Mario Draghi. It will be up to him to get Italy out of the coronavirus crisis and invest the up to 209,000 million euros promised by Brussels to face the consequences of the pandemic.

The former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) met this Friday with the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, to inform him that he had enough parliamentary support to form the new Government and explain who will accompany him in his Cabinet. Draghi and his 23 ministers (9 without portfolio), among whom there are 8 women and both technicians and politicians, are expected to be sworn in this Saturday to submit to the investiture motion in Parliament early next week, the result of which positive is taken for granted.

In the new Executive there are some important names of the political forces that support the coalition, such as Dario Franceschini, from the Democratic Party (PD), who continues to lead the Ministry of Culture. Also noteworthy is the appointment to the head of Economic Development of Giancarlo Giorgetti, Matteo Salvini’s ‘right hand’ in the League, and of three people of the highest confidence of Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia (FI), as ministers without portfolio. The 5 Star Movement (M5E), the largest formation in Parliament, succeeds in making Luigi Di Maio repeat as Foreign Minister and continues to control other important areas in the Government.

THE KEY: Favorable polls. At 73, the former head of the ECB comes to power with popularity levels of 85% Balance. In the Cabinet proposed by Draghi there are eight women and as many technicians as politicians

The M5E also achieves the creation of a Ministry for Ecological Transition, which will be led by a technician, physicist Roberto Cingolani. The creation of this department was a requirement of the ‘anti-caste’ party, which submitted its support for Draghi to a consultation of its members. They approved it with 59%, which shows the difficulties of a significant part of the M5E to accept being part of the third Government of this legislature, which began in 2018.

Among the technicians accompanying the former president of the ECB, the name of Marta Cartabia as Minister of Justice draws attention. Professor of Constitutional Law, she was the first woman to be appointed president of the Constitutional Court. Another important figure will lead the Ministry of Economy: Daniele Franco, until now CEO of the Bank of Italy and a man of Draghi’s maximum confidence. The coexistence between the M5E and Franco will not be easy, who in the past had no qualms about criticizing the ‘citizenship income’, one of the great promises of the ‘anti-castes’. Nor does Luciana Lamorgese belong to any party, who continues to lead the Interior portfolio.

At the age of 73, the former ECB president comes to power in Italy with very broad support, both from the parties and from public opinion and the press. The latest polls place his popularity at 85%, while most of the media have dedicated such an exaggerated amount of praise that Giovanni De Mauro, director of the magazine ‘Internazionale’, recalled that “it would be better to wait for sanctification” . Along with the vaccination campaign and the management of European aid, one of the ‘hot potatoes’ of the new prime minister will be to put order in the broad coalition that supports him, made up of parties with opposing ideologies in some cases.

“It will not be an easy task,” warns Luigi Curini, professor of Political Science at the State University of Milan. “In addition to the internal tensions of the M5E, it must be taken into account that if the League and FI say ‘white’, the PD will say ‘black’. A test of the resistance of the alliance will come when the arrivals of immigrants resume, “says the expert, for whom the continuity of the government will depend in part on Draghi’s ability to maintain his popularity high. “If the honeymoon does not stop, he will have the strength to impose a line of mediation.”

Curini believes that the post of prime minister can serve as a springboard for the former ECB president to become president of the Republic early next year, when Mattarella ends his term. His government could thus last less than a year. “Another alternative is for the current head of state to extend his stay in office until the start of the next legislature in 2023 and it is the new Parliament that elects Draghi as president of the Republic. If he doesn’t commit major disasters, he will be the favorite.