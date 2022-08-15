Electoral offices closed for holidays, the protest: “It’s not legal”

IS Mid-August and Italy stops. An unwritten, but implacable law, which also affects the electoral offices of the municipalities, despite the imminent deadline of 21 August. This is it deadline within which forces not already represented in Parliament must submit signatures (about 40,000) to be able to present themselves in the elections on September 25th.

Convincing Italians to support the path of their electoral list, between a Spritz and a barbecue, is truly a mission: impossible and the closure of offices in many municipalities of the boot complicates everything.

Because of this Popular Union (the sign led by Luigi De Magistris, with Communist PRC and Power to the People as majority shareholders) even speaks of “heavy undemocratic discrimination”. There is also the doubt of the illegality of this Ferragostan closure, as the Municipalities are required to issue certifications within 24 hours of their request, even on holidays. The senator Paola Nugnes (mixed group, in quota ManifestA-Rifondazione-PaP) presented a question on this point to the Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese.

The knot of signatures with the Spid: Draghi and Mattarella are still silent

He chose a different path Marco Cappato, leader of the “Referendum and Democracy” list. As anticipated in this INTERVIEW WITH AFFARITALIANI.IT, he started the collection of digital signatures, with the use of the Spid. A choice still not supported by the clarifying intervention of Mario Draghi and / or of Sergio Mattarellarepeatedly called into question by Cappato, but which seems to comply with the law, even without the providential written decree to sweep away the interpretative doubts.

A thesis also supported by Luca Palamara, who presented the symbol of his list “Palamara beyond the system” at the Interior Ministry: “As regards signatures, I believe it is right to fully embrace the initiative of those who, like Cappato says, use technology to collect signatures digitally. Otherwise what is the point of using the digital form for bureaucracy and not using it to prevent democracy and Italians from voting for who they would like and not for those who do not have to collect signatures and who are self-guaranteed? “, Comments the former magistrate? .



