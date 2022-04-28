War Russia-Ukraine, Copasir: “Gas supplies only from stable countries”

The question of gas is becoming more and more difficult for Italy. The sudden decision made yesterday by Putin to suspend the supply of Russian methaneimmediately and with a single day’s notice, a Poland And Bulgaria did tremble all of Europe. There Russia wanted to give a signal clear to those who intend to get in the way of the war against Ukraine. The armed conflict has been going on unabated for two months now, but they are also in parallel changing the balance of the world. There is fear of an escalation and every day that passes the risk that it will come to third World war it does more and more concrete.

For Italy however bad news arrives on the front of the gason the question – we read on the Truth – the Copasir and the communiqué from the safety committee does not bode well. Within the report it is written that “the liberation of supplies coming from Russia and supply differentiations have made themselves necessary“. But provided, however, that the Villages from which we buy the energy they are politically stable. “Therefore focus on continent of Africa which way out of overcoming dependence on Russia may be a necessary and at the same time step a challenge And an opportunity for Italy and for Europe. “Without the Russian gas Italy will have something like 10 billion cubic meters of less gas, an enormity. Without the methane of Putin our country risks falling into one energy crisis Without precedents.

