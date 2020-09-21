Italy Clear result in the referendum: Italy will remove more than a third of its MPs

With nearly 90 percent of the vote counted, a constitutional amendment in favor of cutting the number of MPs was gaining approval with a nearly 70 percent majority.

The Italians remove 36.5 percent of their MPs. The constitutional amendment was voted on in a referendum on Sunday and Monday.

53% of those entitled to vote exercised their voting rights. The parliamentary cut will take effect in the next parliamentary elections.

The number of Members of the Italian Parliament will be reduced from 945 to 600.

With the cut, the Italian Parliament will fall to the tails of the whole of Europe by measuring its representativeness, ie the number of citizens represented on average by one Member of Parliament. While the Finnish Member of Parliament represents about 27,500 citizens in Parliament, the Member of Parliament in the upper house of the Italian Parliament represents up to 300,000 Italians.

Deputies cutting the volume is a victory for the populist ruling party of the Five Star Movement, for which reducing policy spending has been a condition for government cooperation. Support for the Five Star Movement, which has used the scepter of the country’s largest party since the 2018 parliamentary elections, has been declining in recent months.

A positive result in the referendum strengthens the position of the Five Star Movement in government and Giuseppe Conten more center-left government, more generally, interpreted by political experts on the outcome of the vote in Italy on Monday.

In Italy voted on Sunday and Monday also in regional and municipal elections. The result of the election in Italy was recently interpreted in favor of the status quota.

The biggest battle and tension was in Tuscany, where a candidate from the xenophobic right-wing party Lega Nord challenged a candidate from the center-left in an equal fight.

Tuscany is a fortress of the ruling party, the center-left Democratic Party, where the right has not held power for decades. A right-wing victory in Tuscany would also have eroded the foundations of the current government, but with the vote still underway on Monday, Tuscany seemed to be left to the center-left with a margin of a few per cent.

The center-right strengthened its position by grabbing the Marche and Calabria regions, among others, from the center-left, but power relations remain largely unchanged: the right dominates northern and southern Italy, the left dominates central Italy.

The country’s largest party, the Five Star Movement, with the exception of a few mayors, controls virtually nothing at the regional and municipal levels.