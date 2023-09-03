It began with the participation in the mass of the Salesian Fathers at the Cathedral of the Savior, founded at the beginning of the 17th century and known locally under the name of Xishiku Church, the visit to Beijing by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, from today to 5 September in the Chinese capital.

The cultural agenda of the first part of the mission of the head of the Farnesina is busy, and in the next few hours he will visit the commemorative stele of Father Matteo Ricci in the Zhalan cemetery. Li Madou, the Chinese name of Father Matteo, was a Jesuit, mathematician, cartographer and sinologist who was awarded the honorary title ‘Xitai’ (Master of the Great West) as evidence of the intellectual dimension of his work. The Italian Jesuit is considered a forerunner of intercultural dialogue.

Tajani will then visit the exhibition hosted by the China World Art Museum ‘The Light of Ancient Roman Civilization: masterpieces from the National archaeological museum of Naples’. It is a sophisticated selection of objects and works of art from the collections of the National Archaeological Museum of Naples which will remain on display until 8 October.

On Monday the mission will restart with a stop at the Forbidden City, the imperial residence of the last two Chinese dynasties, the Ming and the Qing. Its name derives from the strict protocol in force in the imperial era which prevented any ordinary citizen from entering it. Tajani is then expected, for the latest cultural event, at the National Museum for the exhibition ‘Self-portraits: masterpieces from the Uffizi Gallery’, organized in collaboration with the Chinese museum institution and which collects self-portraits by great masters of painting such as Raphael, Titian , Rembrandt and Rubens. We will then enter the ‘institutional’ part of the mission with meetings first with the Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, and then with the head of diplomacy, Wang Yi, together with whom Tajani will co-chair the 11th plenary session of the Italy-China Intergovernmental Committee, the first to be held since 2020. The mission will then be developed in Kazakhstan, for talks with President Tokayevbefore returning to Rome.