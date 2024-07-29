“The international system based on rules is being questioned”, “there is growing insecurity at an international level and I think that China is inevitably a very important interlocutor to address all these dynamics, clearly doing so starting from the respective points of view to reason together about how to ensure stability, how to ensure peace, how to ensure trade that continues to be free because to do so we need above all that the system of rules within which we operate remains stable”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Business relations

“With this trip – explained the Prime Minister – We launch a three-year action plan that we signed with the government that defines the next three years of our bilateral cooperation with the clear aim of valorising the work we have already done, but also of explore new forms of cooperation while working towards a balance of trade relations. From this point of view I think that Italy can have an important role also in terms of relations with the European Union, here too in the attempt to create commercial relations that are as balanced as possible”.

“Clearly, China is a very important economic, commercial and cultural partner for us,” Meloni stressed in the meeting with Xi Jinping. “As you correctly recalled, this visit falls on a double anniversary,” the Prime Minister said, “the 20th anniversary of our strategic partnership, which clearly defines the level of our cooperation, and, perhaps even more importantly, the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s death because it is an anniversary that defines the antiquity, the depth of our relations, of the relations between two civilizations that are heirs to a thousand-year-old culture and that, in their ability to know each other, have also helped and contributed in that knowledge to address many problems. This is very important, especially in a phase like the one we are living in. Clearly the best way to celebrate these two anniversaries is to keep open that channel that was started exactly 700 years ago by Marco Polo, to promote economic, commercial, cultural and scientific relations, but also dialogue at a multilateral level in a very complex time like the one we live in, because the world around us is changing”, remarked the President of the Council.

Meloni also focused on the changes brought about by artificial intelligence. “The international system based on rules is being questioned,” she said. “There are new technologies that have an impact and can have incredible results on the future of our societies. I am thinking of artificial intelligence, what you have defined as the new productive forces, perhaps referring precisely to how production can change, to the impact that these technologies can have, for example, on the labor market.”