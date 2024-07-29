“We celebrate Marco Polo seven centuries after his death”, ultimately “also for the life lesson he left us. Because if Marco Polo had not dared to undertake a journey that until then was considered unimaginable, impossible, out of reach, if he had not challenged the unknown, history would probably have turned out differently. So we remember Marco Polo, above all to remind ourselves that, ultimately, we are history. Especially when we are not afraid to dare. Especially when we pursue our beliefs. Especially when we do not let ourselves be conditioned by the limits in which others believe. This applies to everyone and it applies forever”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition on Marco Polo at the Millennium Museum in Beijing. Welcoming her was the Italian soprano Valentina Volpe, who sang the tune on Marco Polo written specifically for the exhibition.

“Starting from this – continued the Prime Minister – I think that memory without action does not have much value. And so if it is true that the centuries-old bond that unites our two nations was born from courage and the ability to dare, I think that the best way to celebrate that history, that event, this anniversary seven centuries later is making that bond stronger, which is first and foremost a cultural bond based on respect“.

“Marco Polo’s, as the name of the exhibition suggests, was not just a physical journey along the Silk Road but one of knowledge” that contributed “to changing the perception of the East in a period in which the distance was such that it seemed unbridgeable – said the Prime Minister – Il Milione was much more than a travel diary, it was a window onto a culture that few in Europe could imagine at the time, it traced a road that leads from Italy to the East. Sometimes the journey is easier, sometimes it seems more uphill but that road has always been passable. We must continue to keep that road open, to allow the economic and cultural relations that are the basis of our cooperation to pass through. Defending what we are is the most effective tool for understanding others.“.

“We have a dual mission: knowing how to safeguard what we have inherited from our fathers and knowing how to accompany that heritage in the present and in the future, thus making them a premise and inspiration for new goals. Defending what we are is the most effective tool for understanding others,” Meloni emphasized.