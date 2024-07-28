Playing “by the rules”because “if we want a free market, that market must also be fair.” Georgia Meloni he is not intimidated by the grandeur of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing – the beating heart of communist power a stone’s throw from Tiananmen Square – and in the meeting with Premier Li Qiang that kicks off his mission in China he extends his hand but also dots the i’s. Because if the goal is “to strengthen the partnership between Italy and China”, then “we must think about the strengths and weaknesses, what works and what doesn’t, and I believe that this is the opportunity to do so, with the aim of making our trade relations increasingly fair and advantageous”.

The guard of honor celebrating the arrival of the Prime Minister is impressive: rows and rows of very young soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army lined up for military salutes and the playing of the two national anthems. With Prime Minister Li Qiang, Meloni reaches the room where the Three-Year Action Plan will be signeda new piece of the puzzle aimed at relaunching cooperation between Italy and China, in fact a ‘restyling’ of the strategic partnership of 2004. The three-year Plan also includes the signing of six agreements, including memoranda and protocols: the chapter on Industry includes the dossier on electric and renewable cars, which takes on particular relevance in light of the agreement between Stellantis and the Chinese manufacturer Leapmotor.

The details of the contents remain under wraps for now, pending tomorrow’s meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, the most important and delicate moment of the entire mission. But today’s bilateral meeting is a sort of ‘road sign’ that clearly shows the direction taken. “Chinese investments in Italy are today about a third of Italian investments in China,” the Prime Minister remarked. “It’s a gap that I would like to be filled in the right way.”

And if Meloni is clear, very clear, in highlighting “the problem of the strong imbalance” to the detriment of Italy in an exchange that has risen to approximately 67 billion euros in 2023, “with a large potential” still “unexpressed” but which must aim “towards a progressive balance”, Li Qiang appears equally clear, in recalling the “spirit of the Silk Road” to which cooperation between Italy and China must tend, which from today “begins a new chapter”. The rift that the Meloni government made last December, with the exit from the Belt and Road Initiativeit still burns, but there is the will to mend, to suture the wound.

“We will open the doors even more to Italian companies, creating a stable and transparent environment”, promises Li Qiang asking that the parties treat each other with “sincerity and honesty”. While the Global Times, China’s main English-language newspaper, describes the visit of the Italian Prime Minister as a “good opportunity to inject stability”, also in relations with Europe, but asks the Meloni government “to be sincere in cooperating, after it withdrew from the Silk Road, and to effectively manage differences, especially in talks on tariffs on Chinese electric cars”, one of the most long-standing issues on the table. Not the only one.

Also worrying is the complex international situation that the entire world is called to deal with. Alongside Li Qiang in the Italy-China Business Forum, Meloni recalls the conflict in Ukraine, speaking of “Russian aggression against” Kiev, in a country where the word crisis has always been preferred to the word war. One of the most complicated issues to address tomorrow at the table with Xi, especially after the warning issued by the NATO summit in Washington to China, accused of being a major facilitator of Moscow’s aggression, including through military supplies.

LIn his speech today, the Prime Minister also mentioned the situation in the Middle East, the tensions in the Red Sea, the growing instability in Africa. “These are crises that have repercussions on global security and economic integration, calling into question the rules-based international order”, with an “objective risk” also for economic security, he warned. Themes that will also resonate tomorrow at the Diaoyutai State House, when Meloni will meet Xi at 5 pm, when in Italy it will be 11 am.

“I believe that Italy and China still have a long way to go together – the words with which Meloni took leave today from the Business Forum, attended by about 100 companies, including about forty Italian ones – and I think it is up to us to pave the way. With determination, concreteness, and mutual respect”. (from the correspondent in Beijing Ileana Sciarra)