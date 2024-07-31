“Our goal is to strengthen cooperation between our nations, economic and commercial cooperation, cultural cooperation, scientific cooperation, and to do so with a view to rebalancing our relationships, helping and supporting Italian companies that have long since decided to invest in China and that particularly in Shanghai have contributed to the development of this extraordinary reality”. He said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, meeting the Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Chen Jining. Meloni then left Shanghai, headed to Paris where she will stop at Casa Italia tomorrow, for the Olympic Games.

“We have been here in China for a few days now for my first official visit and I am very satisfied with the results of this meeting and the exchanges I have had at the highest levels”, added the Prime Minister. This year “there are two very important anniversaries: the twentieth anniversary of our strategic partnership, which defines the contours of our cooperation, and the 700th anniversary of the death of Marco Polo, which defines the depth of our relations and our friendship. It seemed to us that this was the right opportunity to open a new phase in relations between Italy and China. We did so by signing the action plan for the next three years, 2024-2027, and we signed several bilateral agreements that on the one hand aim to strengthen the cooperation already underway and on the other imagine new areas for our strategic cooperation”.

Meloni then explained the interest in meeting the local authorities of Shanghai, the second stop on her mission in China, “because here there is the largest Italian business community, several companies are represented. This city has been twinned with Milan, another very dynamic city especially on the economic level, since 1979, and we hope that the authorities can help us to do this implementation work”.

Chen Jining: “Here 1200 Italian companies, we want to give further contribution”

“There are nearly 1,200 Italian companies in Shanghai. Shanghai-Italy trade accounts for nearly 20% of the total trade between China and Italy. It is also a major channel for importing goods from Italy, and we want to make even more contributions to China-Italy cooperation,” Secretary Chen Jining said in his meeting with the Italian Prime Minister.

“We are honored that you have chosen Shanghai as a stopover during your visit to China, which reflects the importance you attach to Shanghai,” Jining remarked. “China and Italy are both ancient civilizations and global strategic partners with broad common interests and a deep basis of cooperation.”