The possible halt to the Silk Road agreement that was signed in 2019 between Italy and China “was in the air for a few months” and “it could certainly create some problems. If the Memorandum had not been signed it would have been better: having signed and now canceling it is not the best because it means a change of course. Now we need to limit the damage. And to the honor and credit of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, if one can limit the damage, it is her”. This was stated to Adnkronos by the president of the Italy-China Foundation, Mario Boselli, commenting on the interview with Sole 24 Ore in which the premier Giorgia Meloni assures that relations “will continue to be solid”.

“We are also a little concerned because the mission of the Italy-China Foundation – explains Boselli – is precisely to take care of ensuring that Italian companies can do business and commercial negotiations in China as smoothly as possible. We believe China is fundamental: the world and Italy cannot do without it”. For Boselli “China is something essential” and “this bridge, the flow and cross-border activities between Italy and China must be kept active”.

In 2022, trade between China and the EU was $847 billion, with Chinese exports worth $562 billion and imports worth $285 billion. Trade with Italy in 2022 was $78 billion with exports of $51 billion and imports of $27 billion. Total trade with Italy grew by 5.4% mainly due to an increase in Chinese exports which increased by 16.8% in 2022. In the first half of 2023, however, trade with Italy contracted by 8%, mainly due to a significant decrease in Chinese exports to the country (-12.9%).

In view of the Government’s orientation and a possible halt to the Silk Road agreement “as a Foundation we have invented a mechanism that we have called the ‘Italy China Economic and Operation Council’ with the aim of having a tool of support and sharing at the Government and institutions to ensure that companies can continue to do business in China especially if the agreement on the Silk Road were to fail. It is a way of offering the Chinese an alternative: there is no agreement on the Silk Road but there is this”, underlines the president of the Italy-China Foundation, explaining that it is “our contribution in terms of economic cooperation and beyond”.

A possible halt to the Silk Road agreement “should not lead to penalties given that it was a Memorandum but knowing the Chinese as I have known them since 1978, they have an elephant’s memory and are aware of their strength. After 200 years of humiliation they are compliant with the West and therefore it is a relationship that must be handled with care. So there shouldn’t be penalties in the classic sense of a non-respected contract but there could be creaks”. Boselli explains again, “we cannot do without China in this economic moment, we could not do without it yesterday and above all we will not be able to do without it tomorrow. The perspective is very clear. Currently one third of the world’s GDP comes from China and all our data let us say, if there are no shocks, that China in 2030 will overtake the United States”.

Boselli particularly appreciates the words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni when she explains that China can be an excellent partner for Italian luxury. “These are holy words – underlines the president of the Italy China Foundation who is an entrepreneur in the textile sector and was president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion from 1999 to 2015 – Italy and France that make true luxury cannot do without China”.

For Boselli “we are witnessing a turning point” in relations between China and the US after the visits of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in July . “We are in a very important moment in relations between the two countries”. Precisely for this reason, the president of the Italy-China Foundation says he is “optimistic” with regard to relations between East and West: “Things are starting to settle down. If Italy cancels the agreement on the Silk Road, it will American pressure. The fact that the US is softer with China is something that helps to temper spirits. We are in an extremely favorable moment in international relations”.

Furthermore, according to the president of the Italy-China Foundation, “it is possible to end the war in Ukraine only with an agreement between China and the United States. And therefore these US visits to China are preparatory to finding a solution”.

The visit at the beginning of September by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani can certainly be an important moment in relations between Italy and China. “The minister will certainly take the opportunity to explain to Beijing that a possible non-renewal of the agreement on the Silk Road will not mean a cooling of relations between Italy and China. We know that the average Chinese consumer has among his main desires that of buying made in Italy products because he is in love with Italian style. Tajani will be the Ambassador of Italy”.