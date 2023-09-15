The conference “The infinite wall. Prospects and ghosts along the Silk Road” promoted by the international studies think tank “Il Nodo di Gordio” took place today at the Grand Hotel in Trento with the participation of Michele Geraci, economist and promoter of the agreement as Undersecretary of the Conte Government, Gianni Alemanno, spokesperson of the Italian Independence Forum, Marco Rizzo, Secretary of Sovereign and Popular Democracy, Mirko Bisesti, Councilor for Culture of the province of Trento and the local representatives of Confindustria and Confcommercio.

“Il Nodo di Gordio” promoted this conference in the belief that “such an important choice cannot be faced without adequate reflection that also involves civil society and the business world, because one of the strategic axes of our trade is at stake international which cannot be sacrificed to the political moods of the moment”.

The topic was introduced by ex-undersecretary Geraci: “As Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi replied to Minister Tajani, the Silk Road memorandum with China has already produced significant economic advantages, despite the very difficult international situation between the war and COVID. Our exports to China grew by 22% between 2018 and 2021, faster than France and Germany, and therefore achieving one of the objectives of the agreement. Furthermore, cooperation for the development of Africa and therefore the reduction of migrant flows are put at risk by a possible unfortunate exit from the agreement.”

“Based on the numbers highlighted by Geraci, it is clear that leaving the Silk Road is an irrational gesture contrary to our national interest” declared Gianni Alemanno. “The Meloni Government risks being more realistic than the King, because, even without a specific request from the United States, it wants to make a new gratuitous disservice to China, after the commitment to send the Cavour aircraft carrier to the Indo-Pacific. Our small and medium-sized businesses will pay the price as they will have much more difficulty exporting to China and our ability to truly implement the ‘Mattei Plan’ with real economic penetration in the fundamental economic scenario of Africa where China weighs more and more .”

“It’s clear that the Americans asked Giorgia Meloni to revoke the Silk Road, and if they didn’t ask her it’s even worse. Italy must have an intermediate position between the West and the Brics world and this is why revoking the memorandum with China is a further mistake, not only political but also economic.” Marco Rizzo declared, demonstrating substantial convergence with the point of view expressed by Gianni Alemanno

