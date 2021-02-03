Mario Draghi, former head of the European Central Bank, was tasked on Wednesday 3 February with forming a new government in Italy. A week after the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the 73-year-old politician was entrusted with this mission by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, arbiter in the event of a political crisis.

The appointment of Mario Draghi, who participated in the rescue of the euro zone in 2012 in the midst of the debt crisis, was greeted on Wednesday by an increase on the Milan Stock Exchange. In a first statement, the new head of the Italian government outlined the challenges that await him: “Defeat the pandemic, continue the vaccination campaign and relaunch the country”. He said to himself “confident that unity will emerge from discussions with political parties, political groups and social forces”, in a moment “difficult”.

Sergio Mattarella spoke out on Tuesday evening for a government of “high level” able “to face the current serious crises: health, social, economic”. Calling on all political parties to support this government, he firmly ruled out holding early elections in the midst of a pandemic, which has already killed more than 89,000 people in the country and brought down the economy. The Italian president had to take note of the failure of consultations for the renewal of the outgoing coalition led by Giuseppe Conte, made up of the Democratic Party (PD, center-left), the 5 Star Movement (M5S, anti-system until his arrival in power) and the small Italia Viva (IV) party led by Matteo Renzi.