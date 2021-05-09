Italy is waiting for the largest share of the European Union’s Coronavirus Recovery Fund. There is a justification for anyone who has followed the fortunes that the country has acquired in the past few years should not be indifferent to such news. The third largest economy in Europe has a history of failing to spend much smaller funds due to the hopeless state of the state bureaucracy. But there is real reason for optimism this time. Mario Draghi, a former prime minister who is the former president of the European Central Bank, enjoys a technocrat’s assimilation of his country’s shortcomings, free of the usual shackles of party politics and the punitive austerity of previous bloc regimes. Draghi represents Italy’s best opportunity in decades to reform its public administration and thus inaugurate the massive spending that Italy needs to coexist in the post-pandemic global economy.

Draghi personally spotted the problem numbers. He declared that Italy had spent just over 3 billion euros, or 6.7%, of a total of 55.7 billion dollars (47.3 billion euros) allocated by the European Union to Italy from 2014 to 2020. In 2017, Italy had 647 projects. Infrastructure is in progress But so far, in two-thirds of these projects, half have not been completed. And the frugal Nordic countries are wary of Rome’s squandering of recovery money. The biggest challenge is whether to invest these funds in the first place. Draghi’s first goal is to be able to spend more than 200 billion euros in grants and financing related to the pandemic, in a rational manner. And his need to teach Italian bureaucrats how to do their job illustrates the difficult battle to reform the eurozone’s weakest major economy. And Italy, like other bloc countries, will have to come up with plans for how the pandemic funds will be used before April 30.

For Draghi’s government to have any chance of success, it must modernize the dysfunctional Italy. The enormous public administration of the country is the cause of the decimation of successive prime ministers. It employs three million and is involved in everything from schools to state-owned enterprises. The red tape and the cronyism that has afflicted the civil service are fundamental to Draghi’s reform aiming at boosting Italy’s low productivity and growth. In particular, this means reforming the Italian tax system, reforming the obstructive bureaucracy and a very slow judicial system. The hardening of the state system bears much of the responsibility for Italy, ranking 58th out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s “Doing Business” survey. Italy ranks 97 in providing building permits, 98th in business start-ups, 122nd in implementing contracts, and 128th in tax rules.

The task is exhausting and may be impossible, but Draghi has huge support in Italy. This is because of his personal standing, but also because politicians in Italy’s parties realize that they need his support to get a share of the bloc’s money to recover from the pandemic. This offers him a better chance of winning support for tough reforms than another technocratic prime minister, Mario Monti, who only had the EU austerity in 2011 to present to the citizens. Three of Italy’s largest trade unions have signed an agreement with the Draghi government recognizing that public administration reform will be a catalyst for recovery. Draghi’s selection of economist Renato Brunetta as Minister of Public Administration was an ingenious decision. Brunetta is one of the men of the old political guard in Italy who played a role under Silvio Berlusconi. Among the few bright spots in that previous failed government, Brunetta implemented the first phase of reform, describing the state administration as obstructive.

The main thing in Draghi’s favor is timing luck. Due to austerity measures and a generation of state employees who have reached retirement age, the public administration is required to fill 300,000 vacancies. This presents a rare opportunity to awaken employees from their slumber. In Italy, the average age of employees in the public administration is 50.7 years. 17% are over 60 years old and only 3% are under 30 years old. It takes four years on average to fill jobs. The opaque recruitment process often favors people within organizations over those with the right skills. Draghi is determined to break these constants, in what is a good priority. Italy needs to use the pandemic money to achieve the agglomeration’s goals of digital and green transformation, so Draghi needs people with appropriate skills. Draghi is rightly concerned that Italy’s small and medium-sized enterprises, the backbone of the country’s economy, will not be able to integrate into global supply chains due to most of them being digitally behind. Draghi stated in March that “good spending would be a step towards building confidence in institutions and legitimacy.”

To be published in a special arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.