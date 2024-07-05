Home page World

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

A German tour operator has drawn the wrath of the residents of an Italian campsite. The Italians fear that a peaceful holiday is over.

Comacchio – The campsite that you return to every year is like a second home for many people. This is also the case for an Italian woman who regularly spends her holidays at a campsite in Lido di Spina. Facebook However, the woman now reveals why she is less looking forward to this summer – the reason is that a German tour operator is setting up shop in the middle of the campsite in the popular holiday destination Italywhich is considered an oasis of peace by locals.

Campsite on Italian Adriatic coast “flooded” by tour operator: Italian woman lets out frustration

“Without our knowledge, a ten-year contract was signed with a German company that literally flooded our area with a huge warehouse,” a statement read on June 30. Facebook group to readthe content of which is aimed at holidaymakers and residents of the “Spina Camping Village” campsite in Italy. The campsite is located on the Adriatic coast and is known for its pine forest, the mix of peace and entertainment options, as well as the long adjacent sandy beach.

36 tents, a kitchen and a stage: tour operator causes trouble for Italian campsite residents

The news that a German tour operator now has tents on the campsite was a nasty surprise for the residents. There are now “36 scattered tents, a huge kitchen and even a stage,” complains the Italian in her post. She also shares pictures, including of the stage in the pine forest. The camp is supposed to accommodate “an incredible 100 young people for two months,” plus the educators.

Many Italians seek peace and quiet at the campsite in Lido di Spina, surrounded by pine forest. Now they are complaining about the “invasion” of a German tour operator. © IMAGO / Jahnke

The photos show that the German tour operator is “ruf Jugendreisen”. On the website, young people aged 14 or 16 and above can book their holiday at the campsite in Lido di Spina, Italy. In response to a request from IPPEN.MEDIA “ruf Jugendreisen” reports that the campsite is “undergoing a structural change” and wants to appeal to other target groups. “Of course this is a change for long-time campers, but this change had been hinted at for a long time,” says the tour operator.

The peace and quiet is over? Residents of Italian campsite are “disappointed”

Nevertheless, the thought that the young people will now be “cooking 200 sausages and sauerkraut at once” on the campsite for ten years during the summer months is causing frustration for the Italian woman on Facebook. The angry woman complains that the toilets in the area of ​​the campsite are in a bad state anyway. If the young people then “go to the central toilets in droves”, the situation will only get worse.

“We chose this campsite because of the beautiful nature that surrounds it, the peace and quiet,” the woman continues. The fear that this is now over is shared by other Facebook users and residents of the campsite.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular holiday destinations in Italy View photo gallery

“There is no peace”: Holidaymakers complain about youth groups on campsite – others see it more relaxed

“They came to us overnight, without any warning. They started unloading kilos of boxes and various constructions… There is no peace,” reads one of the comments. The woman has been coming to Lido di Spina for ten years. She does not yet know how she will explain to her son that the family will be going on holiday somewhere else next year. “I am bitter, disappointed and feel like I have been ripped off,” she writes. Campers are also causing a heated debate in Croatia.

Organizer confirms: Young people will adhere to “nighttime peace, order and cleanliness”

“ruf Jugendreisen” assured IPPEN.MEDIA against the fact that all young people will “obey quiet at night, order and cleanliness”. The organizer has special tour guides who are responsible for compliance with the applicable rules. The stage will also only be used at certain times and will face the sea so that “any noise will not radiate towards the neighbors”. During the construction on site there have been “no negative voices or complaints” so far.

But the Facebook comments are not all negative. For example, an Italian who spent 17 years at the campsite wrote: “It’s a campsite and the young people have rules and quiet times. I don’t remember anyone ever complaining.” There have always been holiday camps. Most recently, a holidaymaker complained about the “Invasion” of German campers in Portugal. (nbe)