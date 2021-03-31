Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called the transfer of the country’s secrets to the Russians a serious hostile act. He made such a statement during a speech at a joint meeting Foreign Affairs Commission of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Di Maio quotes RIA News…

“This is a hostile act of extreme seriousness, so we immediately took the necessary measures,” the minister said.

Earlier, Di Maio said that two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission would be expelled from the country. Italian authorities claim that the country’s naval officer and an employee of the Russian embassy in Rome were detained in the Italian capital on charges of espionage. On March 30, the captain of the Italian fleet allegedly handed over secret documents to the Russian military in exchange for 5 thousand euros.

The names of the suspects were not released. The investigation suggests that the Italian officer could have gone on espionage in favor of Russia due to financial difficulties in the family.

