Italy is “very far” from NATO’s plans to increase military spending to 2% of GDP; the alliance should not set unrealistic goals. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced this on Tuesday, November 7.

During a speech at a meeting of the defense commissions of both houses of the national parliament, Crosetto emphasized that the goal of bringing defense spending to 2% is “impossible in 2024” and will be “difficult by 2028.”

“NATO should not set unrealistic financial goals,” the agency quotes him Nova.

According to the minister, increasing defense spending is a goal imposed by Europe. Such a measure, in his opinion, could hamper spending needs in other areas, such as health care.

Italian media previously reported that the country will increase defense spending by 1.8 billion next year, but overall its share of GDP will decrease from 1.38% to 1.26% in 2025. The increase in spending to 2% of GDP was postponed beyond 2028.

Earlier, on November 1, the head of the Association of Italian Entrepreneurs in the Russian Federation, Vittorio Torrembini, said that the decrease in trade turnover between Russia and Italy could reach 18% by the end of 2023. It is clarified that Italy from January to September reduced imports from Russia by 86.2% compared to the same period in 2022.