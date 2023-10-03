Italy | Bus falls from overpass onto railway tracks in Venice, mayor: “At least 20 dead”

The accident happened when the bus fell from the overpass onto the railway tracks.

Several people have died on Tuesday in a bus accident in Mestre, Venice, Italy. According to the Italian media, the bus would have fallen from the overpass onto the railway tracks.

Initial reports on the number of victims vary, but the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro told the Italian media that “at least 20” were dead. According to the rescue authorities, two people have been confirmed dead, and there are at least 40 injured.

The news agency Reuters and the Italians tell about the accident, among others La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera.

According to La Repubblica, a major accident alert has been issued due to the accident, and all hospitals in the area are on standby. The railway connection between Mestre and Venice Central Station is out of service due to the accident.

Brugnaro described the accident on the messaging service X as a “tremendous tragedy” and an “apocalyptic vision”.