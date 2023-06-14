When the Archbishop of Milan, Mario Enrico Delpini, delivered the words of his homily, all of Italy must have felt the need to reckon with its recent past. Shortly after, after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, when the coffin carrying the body of Silvio Berlusconi left the door of the Milan Cathedral escorted by six carabinieri, a time marked absolutely by his figure was considered liquidated. Father of almost all current political phenomena, by action or reaction, and builder of an aesthetic, cultural and social mirror in which Italy looked at itself to leave behind the years of stagnation, it carries an entire era in that wooden box. The death of Berlusconi constitutes for the country the end of the so-called Second Republic —the time that had liquidated the era of Christian Democracy— and the opening of a window of uncertainty. His heirs, his politicians and businessmen, will now compete for that enormous space.

It is not the first time that Silvio Berlusconi, three times prime minister, telecommunications magnate and an excessive man like no other, is held accountable. The priest who preceded the archbishop in the ceremony mentioned the trial before Christ. But, above all, it will be before the court of his own history and that of the citizens’ trial. Also of what he leaves on earth as a political testament. Precisely, Berlusconi died hours before his best student, the former US president, Donald Trump, was arrested and forced to testify in court, as the owner of Mediaset himself did so many times. And sitting in the first rows of the Milan Duomo were the president of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, and his predecessor, Umberto Bossi; or the former prime minister, Matteo Renzi. All of them creatures born, by action or reaction, of the political phenomenon that Berlusconi constituted. Forza Italia, his party, will now be in the hands of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, under the supervision of his daughter Marina.

The funeral began with Milanese punctuality. Some 2,000 people entered the temple and another 12,000 followed the ceremony from the Duomo square, the scene of its first political rally in 1994, through four giant screens. The cordoned off city The center, impassable. The idea was to create a corridor for the authorities that had to arrive. However, there were no big names among the list of rulers who took a plane to participate in the ceremony. There was the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán; the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad, or the President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Rashid, on a visit to Italy. On behalf of the European Union, the economic commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, attended.

The departure of the coffin – made of Honduran mahogany wood – from the Arcore mansion was broadcast live by helicopters, drones and various vehicles. It would be missing more than the king of television, who united entertainment and politics, would not have had a show at the height of his talent for the medium. A ceremony of popular and postmodern ecumenism. Because two hours before, relatives, politicians, soccer players, ministers, ex-wives, relatives began to arrive… A brief historiography also of the advances in plastic surgery. An amazing parade from an entire era, from a universe that Berlusconi built and managed to implement in Italy. The last to arrive, as established by the protocol, were the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, both applauded wildly. Outside the AC Milan flags fluttered between the arms of the team’s ultras, who chanted: “One president, there is only one president.” Others chanted the ideas that delighted Berlusconi: “He who doesn’t vote is a Communist!” And some were moved.

Thousands of people watch the coffin of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as it is carried after his state funeral inside Milan’s Duomo on Wednesday.

Stefano Porta (AP/LAPRESSE)

The cathedral was already a set at that time, the staging of Berlusconi’s power. In the front row — all in blue, Berlusconi’s favorite color — the direct family, the children, and his last partner, the 33-year-old deputy Marta Fascina. In the same row of benches, but further away, is his second wife and mother of three of his children, Veronica Lario. Behind, ministers and the cast of trusted men from all those years. “Live, not suffer with insults, with decadence. Keep trying”, the Archbishop of Milan had already begun in his homily/praise of Berlusconi, undoubtedly quite descriptive of the character. “Love and want to be loved. Looking for love as a promise of life, as a complicated story. Be happy and love the holidays. To be happy and to wish that the others were also happy”, he continued while the eldest son of the Magnate, Piersilvio, agreed.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The honors reserved for Berlusconi, that of a State funeral in style and, above all, the declaration of national mourning, have been widely questioned. The Italian Parliament will remain closed for a week: an unprecedented event and reserved for events, historical tragedies. The flags of public institutions —although some have resisted this— will remain at half mast for two days as a sign of respect. And Berlusconi’s coffin will receive all military honors during his funeral. A protocol reverence that contrasts with his criminal record, with which he went through dozens of processes —including prostitution and corruption of minors—, although he was only definitively convicted of tax fraud.

The coffin carrying Silvio Berlusconi left the cathedral after four in the afternoon, closing behind him the doors of an era with which all Italians will now have to reckon. The tycoon will be cremated and his ashes will rest in the mausoleum that was built to spend eternity with his friends in the gardens of the Arcore mansion.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.