A state funeral was held in Rome on Thursday for the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and his bodyguard who were killed during an ambush against a UN convoy, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on February 22. The attack would have been part of an attempt to kidnap a still unidentified armed group.

Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, 43, and police officer Vittorio Iacovacci, 30, were fired on Thursday after a ceremony at the Basilica of Santa Maria de los Ángeles y Mártires, a church used for religious services for national leaders. and cultural figures, in Rome.

The coffins, covered with the Italian tricolor flag, received a military salute when they were removed from the hearse. A soldier declared “Honor to the fallen” and a military band played a somber march as they were taken to church.

“These brothers decided to commit themselves to helping others, even if it meant sacrificing their lives,” Cardinal Angelo De Donatis said in his funeral homily.

The state funeral was attended by the country’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other senior government officials.

The Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the uniformed man who was part of his security team were shot dead last Monday, near the border with Rwanda, while they were transported in a convoy of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). ), to visit a project on school feeding. Congolese driver Mustapha Milambo also passed away.

The Italian Government demands investigations with “clear and exhaustive answers”

Many questions still remain unanswered after the fateful events. At the moment, no armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Monday, the DRC’s Interior Ministry blamed the killings on the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an ethnic Hutu rebel group in that country.

But the FDLR rejected the accusation and instead held the military in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo responsible.

The Kivu Security Tracker, a US-based human rights monitor in the Congo, indicates that 122 armed groups were active last year in the country’s four eastern provinces: North and South Kivu, Ituri and Tanganyika.

In addition to the FDLR, it includes the M23, a Congolese Tutsi group also known as the Congolese Revolutionary Army, and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), whose stronghold is near the Ugandan border where the ambush occurred.

On the other hand, and according to details of the preliminary inquiries delivered by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to Parliament last Wednesday, the attack would have been a kidnapping attempt that went wrong.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he expects “clear and comprehensive answers” and calls on the UN to carry out a full investigation.

The Ministry of the Interior of the Democratic Republic of the Congo assured that the security forces and the provincial authorities were not informed about Attanasio’s trip.

But the UN WFP affirms that precisely the road on which the convoy was traveling had previously been authorized to travel without security escorts.

The Italian ambassador was “easily accessible and did not bother with protocol. The road was considered safe and required no military escort,” said a European diplomat.

On Wednesday, the office of the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo ordered diplomats to inform the government of any movement within the country.

With AFP, AP and Reuters