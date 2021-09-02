Italy Bulgaria streaming and live TV: where to see the qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

ITALY BULGARIA STREAMING TV – Tonight, Thursday 2 September 2021, at 8.45 pm Italy and Bulgaria will compete at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence for the match valid for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Mancini, already leading the group, starts again from the unbeaten record that today it can reach 35 races. This is the first match of our national team after the historic victory at the European Championships. Where to see Italy Bulgaria live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers between Italy and Bulgaria will be visible in clear and completely free on Rai 1 (channel 1 or 501 of digital terrestrial in HD). The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 20.45 today, Thursday 2 September 2021. Expected ample pre and post match.

Italy Bulgaria live streaming

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the Italy Bulgaria match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and games broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Match: Italy-Bulgaria

Italy-Bulgaria Date: Thursday 2 September 2021

Thursday 2 September 2021 Hours: 20.45

20.45 TV channel: Rai 1

Rai 1 Streaming: RaiPlay

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the qualifying match of the Qatar 2022 Italy Bulgaria World Cup, but what are the probable formations of the match? Here they are:

ITALY (4-3-3): G. Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Church, Building, L. Insigne. Ct: R. Mancini.

BULGARIA (3-5-2): Naumov; Turitsov, Antov, Bozhikov; Karagaren, Chochev, Kostadinov, Vitanov, Nedelev; Delev, D. Iliev. Ct: Petrov.