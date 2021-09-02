Italy

The European champion returns with enthusiasm. Italy hosts Bulgaria tonight, at the Franchi in Florence, to follow the hitherto perfect (three games, three wins) road to Qatar 2022. The Azzurra also has a historic goal in its sights: if it does not lose, They will chain 35 consecutive games without defeats, equaling the record achieved by Brazil and Spain.

Mancini knows it, but what he has always said is that his first challenge was to open a new cycle, a new era for the Nazionale. “I have been thinking about it for three years,” he said at a press conference, “and the objective was not only to win, but to do something different from the past. In 14 months we will play a World Cup, it will not be long and we must continue like this.”

As to follow: Chiesa. The new crack of the Italian National Team. He also shines in Juventus and helped greatly in the achievement of the European Championship.