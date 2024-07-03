Italy, Buffon meets Gravina in Figc: Gigi stays. “Broader and more transversal role”

“Gianluigi Buffon extends his tenure in blue. The record holder for appearances for the Italian national team (176), appointed Head of Delegation by the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina last August and with a contract expiring at the end of the European Championship, enthusiastically accepted the proposal of the federal number one. During a meeting held today at the Federation headquarters in RomeGravina renewed his esteem for him and his willingness to evaluate a professional path together even wider and more transversal within the Club Italia”. Thus the FIGC with a note on the official website.

Italy, Buffon stays. Gravina: “Gigi is an extraordinary resource for the FIGC and the National Team”

“Gigi is an extraordinary resource for the FIGC and for the National team – declares Gravina – he has taken to his new role with great availability and professionalism, I thank him for having strongly wanted to continue to give his contribution to the blue cause. In line with what was announced on the day of his presentation, after having obtained the diploma as sports director at the Coverciano course, it is my intention to involve him also in a more operational role within the structure. His confirmation was my first objective for the relaunch of the National team and it represents wonderful news for all of Italian football”.

Italy, Buffon stays. “The blue is my second skin”

“Blue is my second skin – says Buffon – I am happy to be able to continue the path as a manager that began a little less than a year ago in the National team, I thank President Gravina for his esteem and, as I have always done in my career, I will give my all for the National team. In recent months, moreover, I have been able to acquire knowledge and professionalism that I hope can be useful for the development of Club Italia and the strengthening of all the Azzurri teams”.

The countdown has already begun for November 4th, the day on which the Federal Council will be held, which will include the elective assembly for the president of the FIGC. “Gabriele Gravina spoke to several people about it upon his return from Germany: the intention of not running again is there and it is serious”. This is what the Gazzetta dello Sport wrote. According to the FIGC president, “the news has not met with everyone’s approval”, but “there are many who believe that the project started by Gravina for the football system deserves to continue. The current president enjoys the trust of prominent figures in Italian football such as Beppe Marotta, Cristiano Giuntoli and Umberto Marino, possible dissenting voices in a Serie A that is his rival”. Gravina also has at his side “the Assocalciatori of Umberto Calcagno, which is historically close to him, as well as the Lega Nazionale Dilettanti of Giancarlo Abete”. According to the Gazzetta, therefore, “for a few days now there has been a front, even quite large, of those who are trying to make the president retrace his steps, a group that declares itself ready to give maximum support if in the end he chooses to run”.

In case Gravina does not show up againas reported by Repubblica, beware of the return of Giancarlo AbeteThe current number one of the National Amateur League who was already president of the FIGC from 2007 to 2014 would have the votes to do so: Abete has excellent relations with Gravina and will not run if the current president of the FIGC is again in the running. On the contrary, he has already given his availability in case the current number one of Italian football steps down.

Malagó, ‘Gravina won’t run for FIGC again? Ask him’

“Gravina has announced that he will not run for re-election in the FIGC? I don’t think it’s right for me to say that, ask Gravina and he’ll answer you. I don’t talk about private things, assuming that’s the case”. This was stated by the president of CONI, Giovanni Malagó, on the sidelines of the presentation of the Fijlkam Olympic team at the Cpo ‘Giulio Onesti’, on the fact that the president of FIGC had communicated to him his intention not to run for the presidency again. “The date of November 4 for the elective assembly of FIGC? It was the first available date, it is a right thing and common sense, everything else will be evaluated immediately afterwards. The possible candidacy of Giancarlo Abete? I’m not saying anything, you know that very well”.