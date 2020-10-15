Italy has never registered as many cases of coronavirus since it began to suffer the pandemic last February as this Wednesday, when 7,332 new infected were added. It was also a record day in the number of tests carried out: more than 152,000. The continuous worsening of the figures in recent weeks, which is already beginning to have consequences in hospitals, led Andrea Cristanti, one of the most respected virologists in the country, to open the door to a new confinement taking advantage of the school holidays of Christmas.

«It is within the possible things. A bolt in this period could reset the system, lower the transmissions and when it was finished, increase the effectiveness of the tracking measures, “said Crisanti in an interview with the television channel Rai News 24. The expert who managed to save the northern region of Veneto During the first wave of the pandemic, he set the United Kingdom as an example to follow, which will establish a new confinement for 15 days taking advantage of the school holidays in the middle of the term.

The prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, did not want to rule out that possibility and warned that to prevent the toughest restrictions it will be decisive that security recommendations are followed. «I do not make forecasts for Christmas. I make forecasts at this time of the most appropriate and sustainable measures to prevent a lockdown, but it is clear that it will depend a lot on the behavior, “he said during a visit to Capri.

New restrictions already



The Italian Government has adopted new restrictions in recent days to try to stop the infections. Last week it declared the use of the mask mandatory throughout the country when outdoors and in closed places with access to the public, while this Tuesday a new decree came into force with further measures to try to stop infections. School trips and amateur contact sports are thus prohibited, while bars and restaurants have to close at the latest at midnight. It is also not allowed to have parties with more than 6 people and the use of the mask is recommended even at home when receiving people with whom you do not live.

In Italy there are now 5,470 patients hospitalized for covid and 539 in the ICU. They are figures five times higher than those of the end of June. “The pressure in hospitals is increasing rapidly and the situation in Milan is critical,” warned Massimo Galli, head of disease infections at the Sacco hospital in the Lombard capital. “I think we have 15 days left to adopt measures to reverse the trend,” he commented on the Fanpage.it website.