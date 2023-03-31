Italy today ordered the blocking “with immediate effect” of the ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence tool, from the American technology company OpenAI, accusing it of not respecting the consumer data protection law.

The Italian guarantor for the personal data protection He assured in a statement that he has opened an investigation and that, in the meantime, the blockade will be maintained until ChatGPT “does not respect the discipline of privacy.”

The Italian body reported that this chat, the best known of the emerging artificial intelligence, capable of simulating human conversations, suffered a loss of data on its users and the payment data of its subscribers on March 20.

In its provision, the Italian guarantor highlights “the lack of information for users and all interested parties from whom OpenAI collects data” but “above all the absence of a legal basis that justifies the massive collection and conservation of personal data”.

In addition, he alleges, the information generated by ChatGPT “does not always correspond” to reality. Finally, Italy regrets “the absence of any type of filter” in the verification of the age of its users, despite the fact that the service is aimed at people over 13 years of age.

In this way, children are “exposed to responses that are absolutely inappropriate with respect to their level of development and consciousness.” The use of artificial intelligence is becoming more frequent and thriving and, for this reason, UNESCO has urged countries to apply “without delay” the Global Ethical Framework on this technology, unanimously adopted in 2021 by the 193 Member States .

EFE