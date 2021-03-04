After weeks of threats, a European Union country has finally blocked the export of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in its territory to other countries. 250,000 doses of this serum against covid-19 that were stored in an industrial plant in Anagni, near Rome, will not be able to be sent to Australia as the Italian authorities denied permission on Thursday, which had the approval of Brussels .

The new Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, has already pointed out to his European partners that exports of vaccines had to be stopped if pharmaceutical companies did not comply with the deliveries set in the contracts with the European Union. Today he went from words to deeds, thus becoming the first European leader to carry out a blockade of this type. AstraZeneca declined to comment on this decision.

At the end of last January, the European Commission announced that vaccine producers based in the 27 territory should request authorization from the national government itself before exporting the sera to a country that is not the EU. This system responded to the delays in deliveries from AstraZeneca, which according to Brussels would be being sent to other nations.

The pharmaceutical company promised to sell 90 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter of the year, but it will only deliver 40 million. In the second quarter another 50% reduction from the 180 million planned doses was feared, although the company confirmed its initial plans.