Rome. The Italian authorities announced this Friday the blocking of the chatbot ChatGPT, accused of not respecting personal data legislation and of lacking a system to verify the age of minor users.

This decision, “with immediate effect”, will result in “the provisional limitation of the processing of Italian user data by OpenAI”, the American company that created ChatGPT, the national authority for the protection of personal data said in a statement.

ChatGPT, launched in November, was quickly adopted by users impressed by its ability to answer difficult questions, write sonnets, and even pass exams.

The Italian authority stresses that ChatGPT “suffered on March 20 a data loss (data Breach) on user conversations and information relating to the payment of subscribers to the payment service.”

The watchdog body also reproaches ChatGPT for “the lack of an informative note for users whose data is collected by OpenAI, but above all the absence of a legal basis that justifies the collection and mass storage of personal data, for the purpose of to train the algorithms that make the platform work”.

In addition, while the robot is intended for people over 13 years of age, “the authority emphasizes that the absence of any filter to verify the age of users exposes minors to responses that are absolutely not in accordance with their level of development.”

The authority asks OpenAI to “communicate within 20 days the measures adopted” to remedy this situation, “I’m sorry of a penalty of up to 20 million euros (21.75 million dollars) or up to 4 percent of the annual worldwide turnover”.

This announcement comes after the European police agency Europol warned on Monday that criminals were willing to take advantage of artificial intelligence such as the chatbot ChatGPT to commit fraud and other cybercrime.

Fears in the face of Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT is financed by the computer giant Microsoft, which has added it to its services and presents itself as a potential competitor to the Google search engine.

Italy’s data protection agency also banned the artificial intelligence company Replika in early February from using the personal data of Italian users because it offers to chat with personalized avatars that speak and listen.

Some users had complained of receiving messages and images that were too daring, close to sexual harassment.

The European Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which has provided billions of dollars in fines for technology giants, could become the biggest enemy in the old continent of the new content-generating AI.

The European Union is preparing a bill to regulate artificial intelligence, which could be ready by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024 and be applied in a few years.

Artificial intelligence generates deep fears and not only for the use of personal data.