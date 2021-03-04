The Italian government explained this Friday that it blocked, in accordance with the European Commission (EC), the shipment to Australia of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine after considering “the shortage of vaccines in the European Union and Italy, and delays in supplies” by the pharmaceutical company.

This was expressed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement, in which it indicated that this is one of the three reasons justifying your decision.

The other two are “the fact that the host country (Australia) is deemed ‘not vulnerable’ “, and “the high number of doses of vaccines subject to the application for export authorization” by AstraZeneca “compared to the number of doses supplied to Italy and, in general, to the EU countries so far”.

Italy has thus become the first country in the European Union (EU) to make a decision of this type, since Brussels approved the mechanism on the control of exports of drugs produced in Community territory.

The measure obliges pharmaceutical companies to notify national authorities in advance about how many doses manufactured in their territory they want to export to third countries, and countries must decide within 48 hours whether or not to allow the sale, although they must first consult the European Commission.

The Italian ministry explained that on February 24 it received the request from the pharmaceutical company to export vaccines against COVID-19 and that in previous cases it has always given permission, according to the Commission, “since they were small quantities of samples destined for scientific research “.

But this time the pharmaceutical company asked to export 250,700 doses of the vaccine, a sum that the Italian ministry and the rest of the competent Italian administrations they considered excessive.

On February 26, Italy sent the Commission the non-authorization proposal, since the Community Executive has the last word, and since it did not object, Italy formally notified AstraZeneca of the decision on March 2.

Italy has so far inoculated 4,841,993 doses and 1,517,624 people are already immunized with the two that are needed.

Source: EFE