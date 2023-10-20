Italy | Berlusconi was fond of late-night TV auctions – the estate was left with a stock of cheap art

About 20 million euros were spent on art acquisitions made from television. 25,000 works were collected.

Italian a long-time power figure in politics, a multi-billionaire Silvio Berlusconi when he died, he also left behind a large collection of cheap art, reports the Reuters news agency.

In recent days, the Italian media have reported on a collection of 25,000 works, which is problematic for Berlusconi’s estate. Berlusconi died in June at the age of 86.

The collection has sentimental value for the family, the Berlusconi’s spokesperson said on Friday. Berlusconi’s five children intend to keep some of the works as a memory, and the “most suitable investment place” for the rest of the collection will be decided later, according to the spokesperson.

Berlusconi was the prime minister of Italy multiple times, who amassed billions of euros in wealth through, among other things, his media companies.

British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC according to Berlusconi, in his home villa near Milan, he had valuable works by, for example, an Italian Renaissance painter From Titian and from the master of the Dutch Golden Age From Rembrandt.

Berlusconi had another side as an art enthusiast: he used to call into TV shopping channels and late-night auction shows.

From television a total of about 20 million euros went into the art acquisitions.

“There were no background checks, he had the idea of ​​buying works of art at a flea market without caring what they actually were,” said the art critic Vittorio Sgarbi on the program of the state TV channel Rain this week.

According to Sgarbi, the presenters of the TV auctions had difficulty believing who the caller was.

“He started by saying ‘I’m Berlusconi,’ and they mistook the call for a prank call and hung up,” said Sgarbi, who is also a former MP from Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party.

Cheap art the collection is kept in a large warehouse in the municipality of Arcore near Berlusconi’s home villa.

The works of art include nude paintings of women, paintings of the cityscapes of Paris, Naples and Venice, and portraits of Berlusconi himself.

According to art critic Sgarb, the collection is “incredibly entertaining”, but only six or seven works really have value.

According to Reuters, the maintenance costs of the warehouse are around 800,000 euros per year.