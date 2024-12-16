The Spanish women’s soccer team will face Italy, Belgium and Portugal in the group stage of the next Euro Cup, which will be held in Switzerland from July 2 to 27, 2025, according to the draw held this Monday at the Swiss Tech Convention Center in Lausanne (Switzerland).

The current world and Nations League champions, who will be facing their fifth participation in a European Championship, will debut on Thursday, July 3 against Portugal at the Stadion Wandkdorf in Bern.

Switzerland-Norway will be the opening match of the continental tournament on July 2. The first two teams in each group will advance to the knockout phase, which will consist of quarterfinals, semifinals and the grand final on July 27.

Euro 2025 group stage

Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Finland.









Group B: SpainPortugal, Belgium and Italy.

Group C: Germany, Denmark, Poland and Sweden.

Group D: France, England, Wales and Netherlands.