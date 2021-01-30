Roberto Fico, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, was commissioned by President Sergio Mattarella to start talks this Saturday to try to reconcile the parties that made up the Government, after his efforts to achieve it during the last four days failed bear fruit.

The process will be chaired by Fico amid the tensions unleashed after the resignation of Giuseppe Conte, the prime minister, on January 25, which occurred after verifying that he did not have an absolute majority in the Senate and with the intention of creating a new government coalition to lead in the midst of the health crisis caused by the spread of Covid-19.

The objective of the consultations is to put an end to the confrontations with partisan overtones and to advance in the reconstruction of the Executive, in order to restore political stability to the nation in the midst of the pandemic.

Given the fate of rapprochement seen between Renzi and the Five Star Movement (M5S), the two fronts facing each other, Fico will have the mission of mediating and calling for unity also with the Democratic Party (PD) and Free and Equal (LeU).

For the development of the aforementioned consultations, Fico will have a period of three days and on Tuesday he will have to deliver the result to President Mattarella.

According to experts, in the midst of these tensions different scenarios are presented. One is for Fico to reach an agreement and then President Mattarella appoints a prime minister.

But, in the event that Fico does not manage to achieve an agreement, the president could choose to form an institutional government before going to the last instance, which would be to call a new general election, an alternative that has already been demanded by various groups.

It is not the first time that the president of the Chamber of Deputies has fulfilled a mission like this. In 2018, Mattarella entrusted him with a similar task, that of evaluating the likely possible alliances for the formation of a cabinet led by the M5S, which at that time had great support.

Several months of negotiations resulted in the establishment of an alliance between the far-right Liga de Matteo Salvini and the M5S, which in August 2019 finally ended up breaking down.

With EFE and Reuters