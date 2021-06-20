Roberto Mancini’s men completed their third victory and finished first in group A, in a match with several rotations in the Azzurra eleven. The defeat also allows them to qualify for Wales, while Switzerland must wait and Turkey says goodbye.

Italy arrived at Euro 2020 with little noise, as it did in the 1982 or 2006 World Cups. It is as if this team likes to achieve glory with a low profile, almost as a surprise. This happened in the World Cups in Spain and Germany, and at least in this European Cup of Nations, only they will be able to say that they reached the eighth with three victories and no goals against.

The transalpine team beat Wales by the minimum this June 20 in Rome on the last date of group A and advances as first. Italy coach Roberto Mancini kept just three starters from the last game against Switzerland: Donnarumma, Bonucci and Jorginho.

In the attack were Bernardeschi, Chiesa and Belotti, hungry for a goal and overflowing a static rival defense.





The award was made to wait, it was almost at the end of the first half. Matteo Pessina finished off at the back of the net a rehearsed play in a foul to get what would be the only goal of the commitment.

Wales entered the speculation, aware that Switzerland had to thrash Turkey to snatch second place and qualification to eighth.

Bernardeschi fired a free kick at the post at the start of the 45th second and two minutes later Wales had one short on a direct red for defender Ethan Ampadu.

Two goals kept the British in second place in the group and although they gave up the attack for the rest of the game, Gareth Bale had a clear option after a set piece with 15 minutes to go. The striker finished badly and Italy kept a clean sheet in this first phase.

Those led by Mancini play well and as the coach himself acknowledged this week: “in football anything can happen.”

An inspired Shaqiri brings Turkey down and holds hope for Switzerland

Switzerland was in debt at this European Championship and took advantage of their match against Turkey in Baku to show a bit of their identity. The Helvetians took the three points against a team that says goodbye to this competition with zero points.

And that the Turks started well, demanding goalkeeper Yan Sommer four minutes into the match with a shot from Kaan Ayhan. But Switzerland was going to respond with a goal after a poor clearance by Merih Demiral. The play was culminated by Haris Seferovic with a precise cross shot from the edge of the area.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice for Switzerland in a 3-1 win over Turkey. Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20, 2021. © Ozan Kose / AFP

Zherdan Shaqiri made it 2 – 0 before the first half hour with a great goal to the squad and Switzerland breathed against a Turkey that clung to its goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, who avoided further bleeding.

Irfan Kahveci took advantage of one of the Turks’ arrivals and scored with another goal in the 62nd minute. The shot gave the match a fleeting excitement because, six minutes later, Shaqiri scored again for the final 3 – 1.

The Swiss finish with four points and a negative difference of one goal and are waiting to know if this will be enough to go to the second round as one of the four best thirds.