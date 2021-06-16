Italy Switzerland 3-0 | Euro 2020 | Lineups | Goal | Final results

Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 with a brace from Locatelli and a goal from Immobile, qualifying with one round in advance for the round of 16 of the 2021 European Football Championships. The teams competed tonight, Wednesday 16 June 2021, at 9 pm in Rome for the second day of the group stage of Euro 2020. In the stands about 15 thousand fans, reduced capacity due to the health emergency.

FIRST HALF

At 18 ‘on the development of a corner in the center of the Chiellini area, he puts in the net, but the referee cancels after the Var for a hand ball. A few minutes later the defender is injured and is forced to leave: he is in danger for the next match. Acerbi takes his place. At 26 ‘Locatelli scores from a personal action by Berardi, who overtakes two Swiss defenders and provides the assist to his partner for the goal of the advantage. The two are also teammates in the club, Sassuolo.

SECOND HALF

No changes for Italy between the first and second half. Doubling for Italy with a 25-meter razor from Locatelli. Nothing to do for the goalkeeper. Moments of apprehension at 78 ‘when Barella ends up on the ground after the clash with Embolo. Fortunately, everything is fine. Locatelli comes out at 85 ‘to applause, replaced by Pessina. Immobile with a decisive shot scores 3-0 in the 88th minute.

FORMATIONS

Italy (4-3-3): (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne. Herds Mancini.

Switzerland (3-4-2-1): Sommer; Elvedi, Shar, Akanji; Mbabu, Freuler, Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez; Shaqiri, Embolo; Seferovic. Herds Petkovic

GOAL

Locatelli (26 ‘); Locatelli (52 ‘); Property (88 ′).

