Italy-Germany 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-15) All in one night. As it was from the beginning. This evening at 8.30pm Italy will challenge host Poland in a match that is worth the direct trip to Paris. Whoever loses will have a second chance to qualify for the Games through the ranking, but only around 20 June 2024, therefore with the Olympics one step away. Today Poland took great revenge and overwhelmed the United States who had outclassed Italy the day before. But based on what we have seen in this tournament it is difficult to make predictions also because the teams arrive here quite cooked in mind and body.

Pietrini with a fever

—

Despite some signs of fever, Pietrini goes on the pitch anyway and Mazzanti lines up the starting line-up for this pre-Olympic tournament in Lodz with the same starters. Italy starts well, also pushing the serve and muzzling a Germany that no longer has the decisive hammer. The Italians are not brilliant, they suffer some avoidable blocks, but above all they have some breaks which in this case do not favor the Germans. In the second set the Italians start strong and immediately break (8-4), but at 17 the Germans are tied again. Villani comes on for Pietrini and a block from Sylla-Danesi brings the Italians 2-0. Little to report in the third set, where a series of serves by Lubian paves the way for an easy success. And now between the Olympics and Italy there is only one match with Poland.