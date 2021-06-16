Italy beat Switzerland and is in the next stage of the Euro 2021. It was 3 to 0, with a double from Manuel Locatelli. Meanwhile, the Swiss are no longer dependent on themselves to classify.
Italy and Switzerland staged a great match at Euro 2021. For the second date of Group A, the locals beat 3-0 with a double from Manuel Locatelli and both from Ciro Immobile. In this way, they qualified for the next instance of the tournament in the absence of a date to be played.
Italy got the six points in dispute so far, prevailing against Turkey on the first date (3-0) and doing the same against Switzerland. For their part, the Swiss are no longer dependent on themselves to achieve qualification.
On the last date, Switzerland will face Turkey, having a point under their belt. For its part, Turkey does not have harvested units and is already out of competition. At the same time, Italy will face Wales and there the Swiss will have chances in case the Azzurra win again.
Group A of the Eurocup is practically defined, there is only one date left on which the classifieds will finish being known. For now, one of the countries is already confirmed: Italy. Who will accompany the current leader of this area?
