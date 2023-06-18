Enschede – Italy beat the Netherlands 3-2 e finished in 3rd place in the Nations League, just like in the previous edition of the European team tournament. Good performance from Mancini’s boys who play a courageous and proactive match with a little suffering in the final. Sprint start for the Azzurri who pass after 6′ with Dimarco. At 20′ bis of Frattesi. Holland improves in the second half and reopens everything with Bergwijn in the 68th minute, four minutes later Chiesa who recently entered signs the 3-1. In the 90th minute Wijnaldum scores and useless forcing ‘orange’ in recovery.

In the first half, Italy starts very strong and in the 6th minute Dimarco takes the lead, who scores with a cross left foot at mid-height on the far post following an assist from Raspadori. In the following minutes Mancini’s team continues to grind the game and in the 20th minute the doubling arrives, made by Frattesi, who checks with his chest on the edge of offside and then scores with his left foot.

From what moment the game becomes more balanced, with an opportunity on each side: Dimarco again for Italy, with a left footed shot from just over the crossbar, and for Holland, Gakpo, who after wedging well into the Italian defense puts on the side from a very good position, alone in front of Donnarumma. The second half opens with an opportunity for Gakpo, who hits the outgoing Donnarumma from close range. Then Koeman’s team takes control of the game and goes forcing in the hunt for the goal, trying again unsuccessfully with Gakpo and Dumfries.

And at 68′, while in the meantime Italy inserted Chiesa and Zaniolo in place of Raspadori and Gnonto, Holland managed to score, with Bergwijn, who freed himself in the area with a dribble and then beat Donnarumma with a precise left foot. Four minutes go by and Chiesa takes care of restoring the distance, with a good play on the counterattack. In the final match, after a goal disallowed by Weghorst for offside, the Netherlands scored their second goal with a left footed shot under the crossbar by Wijnaldum. Finally, in the interminable recovery of more than ten minutes, Pellegrini thinks about missing a sensational opportunity for the fourth goal for the national team.