Italy defeated Austria 2-1 in overtime, this Saturday (26) in a match held at Wembley Stadium, in London (England), and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Euro Cup.

️ MATCH REPORT: Italy leave it late as Chiesa and Pessina net super subs in extra time… #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 26, 2021

In the next phase, Azzurra will face the winner of Belgium and Portugal, who will play next Sunday (27) from 16:00 (GMT) in Munich (Germany).

After a goalless draw in regular time, forward Chiesa opened the scoring after 4 minutes of extra time with a left cross kick. Italy managed to extend their advantage ten minutes later, thanks to defensive midfielder Pessina. Kalajdzic still managed to reduce to Austria 8 minutes into the final stage of overtime, but the final victory went to Azzurra, who achieved with this triumph an unbeaten record of 31 games.

rout of Denmark

Denmark also advanced to the quarterfinals of the Euro this Saturday, which thrashed Wales 4-0 playing at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam (Netherlands). The triumph was built with goals from Braithwaite, Maehle and Dolberg (two).

️ MATCH REPORT: Dolberg impressive double fires Denmark into quarter-finals… #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 26, 2021

In the next stage, Denmark will measure forces with the winner of the Netherlands and Czech Republic, who face each other at Puskás Aréna, in Budapest (Hungary), next Sunday from 1pm.

