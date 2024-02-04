Italy beaches in a popular holiday region will be chargeable from summer onwards

Home page World

In Liguria, paid beaches will become a reality from summer. But holidaymakers and locals are asked to pay for certain reasons.

Genoa – In Italy, a lot is once again about paid beaches. The stumbling block are the Ligurian tourist magnets, which sweeten the summer months for Italian vacationers and locals alike.

In any case, in Liguria it is clear that if you go on a trip to the Baia del Silenzio in Sestri Levante this summer, entry will be chargeable. Even if free access to the sea on Italy's beaches is becoming increasingly rare, the reason is not to make further capital from tourists and visitors, but rather to preserve the region's unparalleled ecosystem with the entrance fee. After all, it is home to a variety of unique species. So far there is talk of five euros as the entrance fee, but the Solinas administration is still examining all options.

Entrance fee for beaches in Italy: Holidaymakers and locals incur more costs in summer

But at the moment this is not the only case of beautiful beaches in Italy that are more than willing to pay an entrance fee. On the Riviera di Ponente (Western Riviera) you have to pay exactly 5 euros for the beach at Malpasso. The Ligurian beach is considered a paradise and is located about three hundred meters from the equally famous Baia dei Saraceni.

View of San Fruttuoso Bay. The picturesque seaside resort of Portofino in Liguria, northern Italy, attracts masses of tourists every year. But now an entry fee could soon be due here too, although the idea was rejected last year. (Archive image) © Marta Carenzi

In the province of Genoa it is worth mentioning San Fruttuoso di Camogli, although in this case the possibility of placing an entrance ticket on the beach, proposed last year, was later abandoned. The proposal came up during the corona pandemic with the aim of protecting the health of citizens. An idea that was taken up by several administrations, pursued and also adopted in other parts of Italy. For example, in Stintino on the beach of La Pelosa in Sardinia there is limited access that costs 3.50 euros.

Paid beaches in Italy: record tourism in Genoa in 2023

The possible implementation of the paid beaches in Liguria comes at a time when Genoese tourism has reported a record. In 2023, compared to 2022, there was a 13.6% increase in overnight stays in the Ligurian capital, from 2,366,042 two years ago to 2,668,042 last year.

The idea of Paid beaches where strict rules sometimes apply for holidaymakers, is welcomed by professional associations in the region and also in Italy. This gives catering establishments the opportunity, among other things, to set up tables on the beach after 6 p.m. in order to offer holidaymakers and locals even more in terms of evening entertainment. In Liguria, the municipality has brought together the operators and concessionaires of the Baia del Silenzio to bring the paid access plan into reality. .

Entrance ticket to beaches in Italy: revenue is intended to cover costs for “security”.

“In general, we are in favor of the entrance fee: of course the services must work well and the commercial activities must be protected,” says Marco Maggi of the bar and restaurant Bistrò at La Stampa.

Mayor Francesco Solinas explains, among other things, to the Italian news agency Ansa