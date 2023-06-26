Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

In the warm summer months, many travelers are drawn to Italy. But if vacationers don’t follow local laws, it can quickly become expensive.

Rome – Italy is a popular summer destination for many people to enjoy their well-deserved vacation days. But travelers should ideally familiarize themselves with the local laws before they arrive. Because there are some rules that would not be obvious at first glance. The laws can vary greatly from region to region and entail hefty penalties, such as blick.ch had previously reported.

country Italy Population 59.11 million Surface 302,073 km² capital Rome

Laws in Italy: Violations on the beach and while driving can be expensive

If you want to drive casually through the streets of Italy and let your arm dangle out of the window in the warm summer sun, you better not get caught. Because in Italy the law applies to having both hands on the wheel while driving. A fine of 41 to 168 euros threatens in the event of an offence.

A regional car law also exists in Eboli in the province of Salerno. There should not be kissed in the car. A violation would result in a fine of 500 euros. All in all, holidaymakers are recommended to familiarize themselves with the traffic rules in Italy before their trip.

In some regions of Italy, beer on the beach and clattering flip-flops are banned. © Malina Petr/imago/symbol image

These laws apply to Italy’s beaches

Laws often apply on the beach, too, which vacationers should adhere to in order to avoid unnecessary penalties. For example, if you want to bring a souvenir home for yourself or your loved ones, it is better not to use nature to do so. It could get really expensive here. Anyone who packs shells, stones or sand from the beach risks a fine of 1549 to 9296 euros.

In addition, there is an absolute smoking ban on many beaches throughout Italy, which is signposted accordingly. Anyone who violates this could risk a fine of 200 to 2000 euros.

Chewing gum prohibited on the beaches of Stintino and Sardinia

But in Italy there are also laws that only apply in some regions. On the beaches of Stintino and Sardinia, vacationers would have to make sure that chewing gum, for example, is a punishable offense. Drinking beer and bath towels in the sand are also prohibited and would result in a fine of 25 to 500 euros.

See also Corona in Beijing: Stress test for China's zero-Covid policy offense in Italy fine Pack shells, stones, sand 1549 euros to 9296 euros Smoking on non-smoking beach 200 to 2000 euros Feeding pigeons in Venice 450 euros Beer, chewing gum, towels on the sand (Stintino, Sardinia) 25 to 500 euros

Massages on the beach are illegal in Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna

Massages are also prohibited on beaches in Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna. Here both the masseur and the massaged face a fine of 100 euros. In Eraclea near Venice, sand castles, ball games and digging holes in the sand are also prohibited on the beach. On the Italian Riviera, the seaside town of Portofino has even introduced special rules for selfie hunters.

There is an absolute smoking ban on many beaches in Italy. © IMAGO/Jürgen Held

If you clatter your sandals on Capri, you have to pay a fine of 50 euros

On the island of Capri in the Bay of Naples, it is also not allowed to clatter your sandals while walking. There would be a penalty of 50 euros. Bathing suits are allowed on the beach in the coastal town of Lerici, but wearing them on the streets or even hanging wet towels from the balcony could result in a fine.

Milan bans sitting on historic steps and climbing trees

But strange laws also apply in urban areas in Italy. In Milan, for example, there is a fine of 160 euros for sitting on historic steps. In Italy, fines of up to 60,000 euros are now threatened for soiling works of art and monuments. Also in Milan it is forbidden to climb trees. Anyone who would do so would have to pay a fine of 40 euros.

Anyone who feeds pigeons in Venice has to pay a fine of up to 450 euros. In the cities of Rimini and Rome it is forbidden to eat on the street. A special dog law also applies in Turin. The city’s Animal Welfare Act would require dogs to be outside at least three times a day.