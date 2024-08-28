Italy | BBC: The actions of three crew members in a yacht accident in Sicily

Italy|Seven people died on Monday of last week when a luxury yacht sailing under the British flag sank in a sudden storm off Sicily.

in Italy authorities are investigating the actions of three crew members after last week’s yacht accident, said BBC on Wednesday.

Among the dead was a well-known British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynchwho was recently acquitted of fraud charges in the United States.

The New Zealand captain has come under investigation by James Cutfield in addition, the engineer and one of the sailors.

BBC emphasized that no charges have yet been filed against them. On Tuesday, the captain refused to answer prosecutors’ questions, the BBC reported. According to the lawyer, he was exhausted from the experience and also needs time to prepare.

The boat sank within minutes of the start of the morning storm, while the yacht was anchored for the night.